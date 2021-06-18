Flooding off the A14 causes emergency road closure in Ipswich
Published: 10:57 AM June 18, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM June 18, 2021
An emergency road closure is in place in Ipswich after a carriageway off the A14 was flooded.
Suffolk Highways said on Twitter that contractors from Anglian Water had been called out to flooding in Sproughton Road, near the Morrisons supermarket and industrial estate.
The highways team has urged motorists to avoid the area while the road is cleared.
More rain is expected to fall in Suffolk this weekend - with the wet conditions expected to continue into next week.
