News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Flooding off the A14 causes emergency road closure in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:57 AM June 18, 2021    Updated: 11:38 AM June 18, 2021
Sproughton Road in Ipswich has been closed due to flooding

Sproughton Road in Ipswich has been closed due to flooding - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure is in place in Ipswich after a carriageway off the A14 was flooded.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter that contractors from Anglian Water had been called out to flooding in Sproughton Road, near the Morrisons supermarket and industrial estate.

The highways team has urged motorists to avoid the area while the road is cleared.

More rain is expected to fall in Suffolk this weekend - with the wet conditions expected to continue into next week.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Pizza Hut restaurant in Anglia Retail Park, where Tim Hortons look to open a restaurant

Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Tom Marjoram, 27, was due to marry his fiancé Molly Patchett, 26, in May next year.

'Kind and loving' husband-to-be dies of lymphoma aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
One of the incidents took place in St Stephen's Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man left with three broken ribs after assault by group in town centre

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Marlon Aitkens from Ipswich is wanted by police 

Ipswich man wanted for theft and fraud offences

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus