Flooding off the A14 causes emergency road closure in Ipswich

Published: 10:57 AM June 18, 2021 Updated: 11:38 AM June 18, 2021

Sproughton Road in Ipswich has been closed due to flooding - Credit: Google Maps

An emergency road closure is in place in Ipswich after a carriageway off the A14 was flooded.

Suffolk Highways said on Twitter that contractors from Anglian Water had been called out to flooding in Sproughton Road, near the Morrisons supermarket and industrial estate.

An emergency closure has been installed along Sproughton Road, #Sproughton #Ipswich due to flooding. Teams are on site trying to clear the standing water, please avoid the area and use an alternative route. #Suffolk @AnglianWater pic.twitter.com/8qYXeCTvgT — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) June 18, 2021

The highways team has urged motorists to avoid the area while the road is cleared.

More rain is expected to fall in Suffolk this weekend - with the wet conditions expected to continue into next week.