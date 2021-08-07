Three-car crash on one-way system sparks further traffic delays

Published: 8:06 PM August 7, 2021 Updated: 8:11 PM August 7, 2021

Police, fire and ambulance crews are currently at the scene of a three-car crash in Star Lane, Ipswich.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called to reports of a collision on the one-way system shortly after 7pm.

Traffic is heavy through Ipswich anyway due to the closure of the Orwell Bridge and motorists have reported further delays on Star Lane as a result of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said the incident is not believed to be serious but an ambulance crew has been called to assess those involved.

Three fire engines, two from Princes Street and one from the Ipswich East fire station, are also at the scene.

Suffolk Highways teams are now on route as a substance has leaked onto the carriageway following the crash, the police spokeswoman added.

Elsewhere, the Orwell Bridge has been closed in both directions since 5.30pm with Highways England bosses indicating the closure could continue past 9.30pm.

Suffolk police are yet to provide an update with a spokeswoman saying they are still on scene dealing with the incident.