'Neglected' Ipswich streetlights to be repaired in 'extensive' works

Councillor Martin Cook with a taped-up streetlight in Nacton Road, Ipswich that was reported in 2020. - Credit: Martin Cook

Ipswich streetlights seen as "neglected" are to be repaired in "extensive" works by Suffolk Highways.

Councillor Martin Cook says he has spent the last month documenting taped up and damaged streetlights in Ipswich.

He has seen around 20 faults reported in 2019, 2020 and early 2021 including at the junction of Landseer Road and Nacton Road, Woodbridge Road East, Ravenswood Avenue, Foxhall Road, Norwich Road, Grafton Way, and Duke Street that have not been repaired so far.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council said: “We are currently programming all outstanding streetlighting works within the Ipswich area and the rest of the county.

"Repairs in Ipswich are scheduled to commence on January 31 and will last for approximately five weeks.

"An extensive programme for all street lights which have been damaged as a result of a road traffic collision is also being collated.

"Whilst undertaking daily repairs to street lighting units our teams are also undertaking LED upgrades across the county. To date, a total of 14,099 street lighting units have been upgraded to new LED.”

But Mr Cook, an Ipswich borough councillor, said the county has not explained why there are "sawn-off lighting columns everywhere" and taped up streetlights.

He said: “Suffolk County Council should never have allowed our streetlights to get into this state in the first place. It’s a shame that it took quite such a pointed campaign to get things put right.

"Nonetheless, I am pleased to have been able to make a difference to road safety and the street scene in Ipswich.

"They've never said why they have not repaired them or if they're rolling out to the rest of the county.

"These are on main roads where there have been traffic accidents, which seems unsafe."

The street light at the corner of Foxhall Road and Bixley Road has not been repaired since January 2019 - Credit: Martin Cook

SCC's website indicated routine fault repairs, such as replacing bulbs, are usually carried out within one month.

The council also prioritises dangerous faults such as exposed wires, which are normally made safe within two hours.

Most street lights, mainly found in residential areas, are turned off between 11.30pm and 6.00am.

You can report a street light fault by going here.

To report emergencies, call 0345 606 6171.