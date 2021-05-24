Lightning damages train line between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Published: 7:41 PM May 24, 2021

Trains have been delayed after lightning strikes damaged the railway line near Ipswich.

Greater Anglia's Felixstowe to Ipswich train was delayed after the signalling system was hit, the rail operator said.

East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest says it is supposed to be wet with thundery showers today, in Suffolk with hopes for some better weather by the end of the week.

Conditions are set to become drier from Thursday onwards, with temperatures expected to reach around 18C.