Rail tickets between Ipswich and London go on sale for just £5

How you can get to London from Ipswich for £5 this spring - Credit: Paul Geater

Thousands of cheap rail tickets are being made available by Greater Anglia this spring, with travel from Ipswich to London costing as little as £5.

For a limited time, the rail company is offering one-way tickets to the capital for only £5, which is cheaper than getting a peak time tube ticket into the city centre from Zone 6.

Available between today, Tuesday, April 19 and May 2, customers can save up to 50% off selected advance tickets on thousands of journeys across the UK.

Railcard customers will also be able to save an additional one third off a discounted ticket, providing the railcard discount is eligible on the chosen journey.

Tickets must be for travel between 25 April until 27 May 2022, and they must be bought a minimum of one day before the date of travel.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial, customer services and train presentation director, said: “Customers travelling across East Anglia can now save up to 50% on advance tickets. There is only a limited number and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

“The Great British Rail Sale is a great opportunity for people to explore all East Anglia has to offer – there is so much to see and do. Take a trip to London to soak up the sights, visit one of the many wonderful coastal destinations or explore a new town or city.

“There are even more savings to be had with a railcard. Railcard customers will be able to save an additional one third off a discounted ticket providing the railcard discount is eligible on the chosen journey.”