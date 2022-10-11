How to get from Ipswich to London for £10

How to get a cheap train ticket from Ipswich to London - Credit: Archant

Thousands of cheap rail tickets are being made available by Greater Anglia, with travel between Ipswich and London costing as little as £10.

For a limited time, the rail company is offering the deal to passengers.

As part of the deal, people can get a return from Ipswich to London for £20.

To get the cheaper tickets, customers must book between October 11 and October 30 to travel between October 12 and December 2.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial and customer services director, said: “Our region has so much to offer and whether it’s a trip to the city or coast, shopping or sightseeing, we’re giving people more money to spend on having a great time by helping them save money on their train fare."

Tickets must be booked as standard off-peak advance tickets and can be booked online on Greater Anglia's website.