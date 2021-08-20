Weekend of rail delays after freight train hits tractor

Published: 4:57 PM August 20, 2021

Delays and cancellations on trains between Ipswich and Peterborough are likely to continue until Monday after a freight train hit a tractor.

The crash at 9am yesterday meant all lines between Whittlesey and March, in Cambridgeshire, were blocked.

Recovery and investigations into the incident are still being carried out, meaning that services to Peterborough from Ipswich will terminate at March.

The disruption is likely to last until Monday, August 23.

Rail replacement bus services will also be in place for some journey.