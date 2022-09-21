Severe delays in Ipswich as A14 outside town closed

Traffic is building in Ipswich after the A14 was closed - Credit: Contributed

There are severe delays on the roads in Ipswich after the A14 outside the town was closed due to a crash.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have formed along key routes such as Wherstead Road, Norwich Road and Bramford Road.

It comes after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and lorry on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Sproughton and the Copdock Interchange.

Emergency services remain at the scene and the road has been closed in both directions.

The conditions of the driver of the lorry and the motorcyclist are not known at this time.