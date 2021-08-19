News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Traffic builds up outside Ipswich at rush hour

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:05 AM August 19, 2021    Updated: 9:15 AM August 19, 2021
Could the Copdock Interchange be rebuilt before 2030? Picture: MIKE PAGE

Traffic has built up at the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich

There were delays at the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich at rush hour as motorists reported traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The AA traffic map suggested motorists are queueing at the roundabout, as well as at junction 56 of the A14 near Wherstead.

Workers have been returning to the offices in recent weeks after Covid restrictions were lifted last month.

Traffic in Ipswich has also been affected by the temporary lights set up throughout the town, including in Vernon Street and Felixstowe Road, as roadworks take place.

