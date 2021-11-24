Delays on A14 after car breaks down on Orwell Bridge

Traffic is building on the Orwell Bridge near Ipswich in rush hour (file photo) - Credit: Gregg Brown

Traffic is building on the A14 after a car broke down on the Orwell Bridge just outside of Ipswich.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, between junctions 56 and 57, at 8.36am today.

According to the AA traffic map, queues are forming as far back as the turn-off for Wherstead Road leading into Ipswich.

Motorists are also queuing at the Copdock Interchange, but the level of traffic is usual for the time of day.

