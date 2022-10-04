Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 closed at Orwell Bridge

Updated

There are severe delays in Ipswich after the A14 was closed in both directions at the Orwell Bridge.

Officers were called to a police incident just before 3.50pm today, October 4.

Following the closure, Suffolk police have urged drivers to find alternative routes.

Traffic is building in Ipswich after the A14 was closed in both directions - Credit: Archant

As a result, there are severe delays in Ipswich, with some traffic turning off the A14 and encountering four way temporary traffic lights in Wherstead Road.

The AA Traffic Map at 5pm today, October 4 - Credit: AA Traffic Map

The AA Traffic Map is showing severe delays along Wherstead Road and into Ipswich town centre, with 17 minute delays at Bridge Street.

Traffic is severely delayed in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

There is dense traffic in Grey Friars Road and Franciscan Way as well as Fore Hamlet and Felixstowe Road.

This may affect traffic heading to Ipswich Town's home match against Cambridge United at Portman Road tonight.