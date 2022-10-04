News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

Severe delays in Ipswich after A14 closed at Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:36 PM October 4, 2022
Updated: 5:02 PM October 4, 2022
Wherstead Road traffic this evening

Wherstead Road traffic this evening - Credit: Archant

There are severe delays in Ipswich after the A14 was closed in both directions at the Orwell Bridge.

Officers were called to a police incident just before 3.50pm today, October 4.

Following the closure, Suffolk police have urged drivers to find alternative routes.

Traffic is building in Ipswich after the A14 was closed in both directions

Traffic is building in Ipswich after the A14 was closed in both directions - Credit: Archant

As a result, there are severe delays in Ipswich, with some traffic turning off the A14 and encountering four way temporary traffic lights in Wherstead Road.

The AA Traffic Map at 5pm today, October 4

The AA Traffic Map at 5pm today, October 4 - Credit: AA Traffic Map

The AA Traffic Map is showing severe delays along Wherstead Road and into Ipswich town centre, with 17 minute delays at Bridge Street.

Traffic is severely delayed in Ipswich

Traffic is severely delayed in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

There is dense traffic in Grey Friars Road and Franciscan Way as well as Fore Hamlet and Felixstowe Road.

This may affect traffic heading to Ipswich Town's home match against Cambridge United at Portman Road tonight.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Water Works Cottage in Kesgrave has a guide price of £300,000

'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A picture of Belvedere Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a Â£30,000 cheque for the winner in Thetford

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: Suffolk's winners of the People's Postcode Lottery in September

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Aldi in Norfolk is donting its surplus food to charity. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Tesco and Aldi among supermarkets issuing 'do not eat' warnings

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon