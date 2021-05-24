Ipswich trains delayed after railway bridge hit by vehicle
Published: 4:11 PM May 24, 2021
Trains to Ipswich have been delayed after a railway bridge was hit by a vehicle.
The Greater Anglia train from Peterborough is now running late, the train service has said.
According to reports the affected railway bridge is in Ship Lane, Bramford, and it is believed to have been hit by a skip lorry.
The AA route planner map is showing a build up of traffic in the area.
Suffolk police and Greater Anglia have been approached for comment.
