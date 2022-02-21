News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich train services blocked after fallen tree

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:45 AM February 21, 2022
Rail services from Ipswich to London have been affected after a tree has fallen onto the tracks

Rail services from Ipswich to Felixstowe have been affected after a tree has fallen onto the tracks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been cancelled after high winds from Storm Franklin have brought a tree down. 

A yellow weather warning has been put in place by the Met Office for Storm Franklin due to high winds. 

The 8.30am Felixstowe to Ipswich will be cancelled due to the tree blocking the railway. 

Greater Anglia is warning passengers to only travel today if their journey is absolutely essential due to high winds as a result of Strom Franklin

The company will be running a very reduced service which could be disrupted by Storm Franklin at short notice.

Network Rail has kept the 50mph speed limit in place from Storm Eunice to ensure the railway runs safely.

Because of this, fewer trains will be running and journey times will be longer.

