Ipswich train services cancelled due to signalling system fault

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:18 PM October 15, 2021   
Ipswich railway station. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services at Ipswich have been cancelled, delayed or revised due to a fault with a signalling system. 

Greater Anglia announced this afternoon that train services have been disrupted. 

Greater Anglia said in a tweet: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Ipswich some lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."

Ipswich News

