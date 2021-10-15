Ipswich train services cancelled due to signalling system fault

Published: 5:18 PM October 15, 2021

Train services at Ipswich have been cancelled, delayed or revised due to a fault with a signalling system.

Greater Anglia announced this afternoon that train services have been disrupted.

Greater Anglia said in a tweet: "Due to a fault with the signalling system at Ipswich some lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice."

