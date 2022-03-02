Ipswich rail services affected as police called to trespassers on tracks

Updated

Rail services from London to Ipswich have been affected as police called to trespassers on the tracks - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Train services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street were disrupted earlier today as police were called to deal with trespassers on the tracks.

The incident, which has now been cleared, caused substantial delays across the rail network in the East.

Trains running between Romford and Chadwell Heath were either cancelled, delayed by 30 minutes, or revised. The disruption is expected to last until 4pm.

⚠ UPDATE: Following trespassers on the railway between #Romford and Chadwell Heath all lines are now open.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 16:00 — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 2, 2022

Earlier today, Greater Anglia said the 2.02pm London Liverpool Street to Ipswich service will start from Colchester.

14:02 London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will be started from Colchester.



It will no longer call at London Liverpool Street, Stratford, Shenfield, Chelmsford, Hatfield Peverel, Witham, Kelvedon and Marks Tey.



This is due to trespassers on the railway. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 2, 2022

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said Network Rail staff and police were on site and trying to apprehend the trespassers.

❗ #Romford - Network Rail staff and police are on site and trying to apprehend trespasser



Specific train service alterations are available here: https://t.co/DzHrwdrVCy



Delay repay: https://t.co/BlBJUOSVlF — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 2, 2022

British Transport Police has been approached for a comment for more information.

Specific train service alterations can be found on the Greater Anglia website.

