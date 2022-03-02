Updated
Ipswich rail services affected as police called to trespassers on tracks
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Train services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street were disrupted earlier today as police were called to deal with trespassers on the tracks.
The incident, which has now been cleared, caused substantial delays across the rail network in the East.
Trains running between Romford and Chadwell Heath were either cancelled, delayed by 30 minutes, or revised. The disruption is expected to last until 4pm.
Earlier today, Greater Anglia said the 2.02pm London Liverpool Street to Ipswich service will start from Colchester.
In a tweet, Greater Anglia said Network Rail staff and police were on site and trying to apprehend the trespassers.
British Transport Police has been approached for a comment for more information.
Specific train service alterations can be found on the Greater Anglia website.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.