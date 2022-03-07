News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Ipswich trains impacted by signal problems and bus replacement cancelled

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:28 PM March 7, 2022
New trains from Ipswich to London at Ipswich train station Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Trains waiting to depart from Ipswich station - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Trains running from Ipswich have been substantially disrupted due to a signalling problem in Needham Market.

In addition to this, Greater Anglia cancelled a planned bus replacement service due to a shortage of busses between Cambridge and Bury

Services running to Cambridge will now terminate at Bury St Edmunds, not calling at Cambridge, Newmarket, and Kennet, while services to Peterborough will terminate at Ely, not calling at Peterborough, Whittlesea, March and Manea. 

In addition, trains running from Cambridge to Ipswich will be started at Bury St Edmunds, while trains running from Peterborough to Colchester will start at Ely.

Greater Anglia tweeted that: "A cable for the signalling system had been cut through. 

"Network Rail staff are on-site and making a repair to the cable. 

The company said a bus replacement service would be made available, but later added that they were "currently unable to source any more buses".

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Police cars parked in Portman Road, near Ipswich Town's stadium

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Three arrests after drugs raid in Portman Road in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Picture Perfect Film Company has been spotted filming a new movie at Ipswich Waterfront this morning

Film

Film crews spotted shooting action movie on Ipswich Waterfront

Tom Swindles

person
The Ipswich Star has helped neighbours on St Leonards street get their Jubilee party approved

The Queen Platinum Jubilee

Sorted! Jubilee street party approved after Star steps in

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Some of the animals in need of a new home in Suffolk

Pets

Can you offer one of these pets their forever home in Suffolk?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon