Ipswich trains impacted by signal problems and bus replacement cancelled

Trains running from Ipswich have been substantially disrupted due to a signalling problem in Needham Market.

In addition to this, Greater Anglia cancelled a planned bus replacement service due to a shortage of busses between Cambridge and Bury

Services running to Cambridge will now terminate at Bury St Edmunds, not calling at Cambridge, Newmarket, and Kennet, while services to Peterborough will terminate at Ely, not calling at Peterborough, Whittlesea, March and Manea.

In addition, trains running from Cambridge to Ipswich will be started at Bury St Edmunds, while trains running from Peterborough to Colchester will start at Ely.

#Ipswich - A cable for the signalling system has been found cut through. Network Rail staff are on site at the affected area making a repair to the cable.



A rail replacement bus service will be in operation between Cambridge North and Bury St Edmunds. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 7, 2022

Greater Anglia tweeted that: "A cable for the signalling system had been cut through.

"Network Rail staff are on-site and making a repair to the cable.

#Ipswich - Currently we are unable to source anymore buses, attempts to bus operators are still ongoing.



The buses in circulation have had to leave due to operator commitments. We have been trying to source more buses. But due to school runs this is proving difficult. — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 7, 2022

The company said a bus replacement service would be made available, but later added that they were "currently unable to source any more buses".