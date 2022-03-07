Ipswich trains impacted by signal problems and bus replacement cancelled
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Trains running from Ipswich have been substantially disrupted due to a signalling problem in Needham Market.
In addition to this, Greater Anglia cancelled a planned bus replacement service due to a shortage of busses between Cambridge and Bury
Services running to Cambridge will now terminate at Bury St Edmunds, not calling at Cambridge, Newmarket, and Kennet, while services to Peterborough will terminate at Ely, not calling at Peterborough, Whittlesea, March and Manea.
In addition, trains running from Cambridge to Ipswich will be started at Bury St Edmunds, while trains running from Peterborough to Colchester will start at Ely.
Greater Anglia tweeted that: "A cable for the signalling system had been cut through.
"Network Rail staff are on-site and making a repair to the cable.
The company said a bus replacement service would be made available, but later added that they were "currently unable to source any more buses".