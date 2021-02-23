Published: 3:19 PM February 23, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM February 23, 2021

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash along the A1214 IN Rushmere St Andrew.

A woman has suffered suspected neck and spinal injuries after a van and car crashed along the A1214 in Rushmere St Andrew to the east of Ipswich.

Police are at the scene of the two-vehicle crash outside Foxwood Ceramics along the A1214 Woodbridge Road, which heads out to Kesgrave and onto Woodbridge.

Officers were called at 1.36pm today and remain at the scene of the crash.

One person has reported a possible neck injury.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service also has vehicles in attendance, with three mobilised from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street.

A spokesman said crews freed the female casualty from the vehicle and she was left in the care of the ambulance service.

They said she has suspected neck and spinal injuries.

A stop time has since been called on the incident and traffic appears to be running smoothly.