Delays at Copdock Interchange ahead of rush hour

Published: 7:57 AM September 23, 2021

Traffic is building at the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich

Long queues are forming around the Copdock Interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich ahead of rush hour.

The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists were queueing as far back as Capel St Mary on the A12 before 8am.

Motorists are also queueing on the eastbound and westbound carriageways heading into Ipswich, with the traffic heavier than normal for the time of day.

The delays come a day after one lane of the A12 near the busy junction was blocked after a lorry broke down.