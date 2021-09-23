News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays at Copdock Interchange ahead of rush hour

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:57 AM September 23, 2021   
Could the Copdock Interchange be rebuilt before 2030? Picture: MIKE PAGE

Traffic is building at the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich

Long queues are forming around the Copdock Interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich ahead of rush hour.

The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists were queueing as far back as Capel St Mary on the A12 before 8am.

Motorists are also queueing on the eastbound and westbound carriageways heading into Ipswich, with the traffic heavier than normal for the time of day.

The delays come a day after one lane of the A12 near the busy junction was blocked after a lorry broke down.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The incident took place near Meredith Road

Suffolk Live

Boy, 15, appears in court after teenager stabbed in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist

TV

'I'm not a victim no more': Kieron Dyer opens up about childhood abuse

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
It has been reported that the A1071 is partially blocked after a crash

Suffolk Live | Updated

Three vehicle crash causing delays near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon