Police called to three-vehicle collision on A14 outside Ipswich

The collision happened on the A14 at the Copdock Interchange, outside of Ipswich - Credit: Ipswich Against Gangs

A three vehicle crash on the A14 is causing a build up of traffic.

Queues are starting to form on the approach to Ipswich after emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision.

Police, the ambulance service and fire crews were called to the eastbound carriageway at Sproughton shortly before 11am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service confirmed two crews had been called to a collision between two cars and a van.

The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists are forming queues as far back as Claydon, with delays of about 11 minutes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.