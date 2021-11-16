News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Police called to three-vehicle collision on A14 outside Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:50 AM November 16, 2021
The collision happened on the A14 at the Copdock Interchange, outside of Ipswich

A three vehicle crash on the A14 is causing a build up of traffic.

Queues are starting to form on the approach to Ipswich after emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision.

Police, the ambulance service and fire crews were called to the eastbound carriageway at Sproughton shortly before 11am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service confirmed two crews had been called to a collision between two cars and a van.

The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists are forming queues as far back as Claydon, with delays of about 11 minutes.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
A14
Ipswich News

