Five fire crews called to three cars 'filling with water' near Ipswich

Two cars are currently stuck after water has burst the banks of the River Orwell near The Strand in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Three cars are currently stuck in water after the tide breached the banks of the River Orwell near Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to the incident on The Strand just after 2.30pm today, Monday, February 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three vehicles have become trapped in flood water from the River Orwell.

"Firefighters have assisted people from their vehicles using water rescue techniques.

"The floodwater is currently in the footwells but the cars are filling with water.

"We have asked the police to close the road for the duration of high tide and it will not be reopened until the tide comes down."

The fire service are also asking people to avoid the area while tides are high.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called to assist with the road closure after two cars have become stuck in water near The Strand."

The Harwich Coastguard has been sent to the scene as well as a precaution.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

