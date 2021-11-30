Updated
Driver taken to hospital after two vehicle crash near Ipswich train station
Published: 12:18 PM November 30, 2021
Updated: 12:36 PM November 30, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Ipswich train station.
Police were called to the accident in Ranelagh Road just after 11am today.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "One driver is complaining of chest pains.
"Recovery is required for both vehicles."
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said that they did not attend the crash because the driver was taken to hospital by a family member.
