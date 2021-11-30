News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Driver taken to hospital after two vehicle crash near Ipswich train station

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:18 PM November 30, 2021
Updated: 12:36 PM November 30, 2021
One person has been left with chest pains after a crash near Ipswich train station

One person has been left with chest pains after a crash near Ipswich train station

A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Ipswich train station. 

Police were called to the accident in Ranelagh Road just after 11am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "One driver is complaining of chest pains. 

"Recovery is required for both vehicles."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said that they did not attend the crash because the driver was taken to hospital by a family member. 

