Driver taken to hospital after two vehicle crash near Ipswich train station

Updated

One person has been left with chest pains after a crash near Ipswich train station - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Ipswich train station.

Police were called to the accident in Ranelagh Road just after 11am today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "One driver is complaining of chest pains.

"Recovery is required for both vehicles."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said that they did not attend the crash because the driver was taken to hospital by a family member.

