Ipswich street closure could be made permanent under consultation plans

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:40 PM June 22, 2021   
The closure of an Ipswich street to cars and buses could be made permanent under new plans out for consultation. 

Suffolk County Council has launched a consultation to gather local views on maintaining a permanent closure of Upper Brook Street to motorised traffic. 

The short cut-through from Tacket Street to Buttermarket was closed to motorised traffic on a trial basis last summer as part of measures introduced to encourage cycling and walking in and around Ipswich town centre in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following feedback from this trial, the council is now proposing that the closure remains in place to provide more space for walking and cycling between Tacket Street and Carr Street.

Paul West, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Ipswich and operational highways, said: “Following a range of feedback we have received during this trial road closure, we are offering local residents and businesses a formal opportunity to tell us if they want to see this change on Upper Brook Street made permanent.

"Implementing a permanent closure to motor traffic at this point, stops vehicles ‘rat running’ through what is a popular public thoroughfare that leads past the town’s central library, and it would allow people to safely walk and cycle around the area as an alternative to driving through this central route in town.

"I am very pleased that this option has the support in principle of both our partners at the borough council and Ipswich Central as we all want to create a flourishing town centre in Ipswich.”

You can take part in the consultation now by visiting www.suffolk.gov.uk/walkingandcycling or by scanning the QR code on the signage at the road closure.

The consultation is running until Friday, July 30, 2021. 

