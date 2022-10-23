Police stop car with boot that 'flaps open'

A vehicle was stopped by police after driving through a 'no entry' zone in Ipswich - Credit: NSRAPT

Police pulled over an Ipswich driver for going through a 'no entry' zone and a variety of problems with their vehicle.

The incident happened in Ipswich in the early hours of Saturday, October 22.

According to police, the vehicle drove past a 'no entry' sign on a one-way street.

The boot of the Vauxhall car did not lock, police said - Credit: NSRAPT

When stopped, the car was found to be missing wheel nuts and had differently sized tyres.

Police added that the boot didn't lock and would flap open to reveal an insecure load.