Police stop car with boot that 'flaps open'
Published: 11:13 AM October 23, 2022
- Credit: NSRAPT
Police pulled over an Ipswich driver for going through a 'no entry' zone and a variety of problems with their vehicle.
The incident happened in Ipswich in the early hours of Saturday, October 22.
According to police, the vehicle drove past a 'no entry' sign on a one-way street.
When stopped, the car was found to be missing wheel nuts and had differently sized tyres.
Police added that the boot didn't lock and would flap open to reveal an insecure load.