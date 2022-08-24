News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Drivers warned of delays as 59-tonne boat escorted to Ipswich Waterfront

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:48 PM August 24, 2022
Police are escorting an abnormal load to Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Police are warning drivers to expect delays on the roads when a 59-tonne abnormal load will be escorted to Ipswich Waterfront.

The boat, which measures 5.2m wide and 24.86m length, will travel from Oundle in Northamptonshire to Suffolk.

Its final destination is Ipswich Haven Marina in Key Street.

Police will escort the boat when it arrives in the county on the A14 at 9am on Tuesday, September 6.

The route is as follows:

  • A14
  • A1303 Cambs Border via Newmarket
  • A1304
  • B1506 to rejoin A14
  • A1308
  • B1113
  • Lorraine Way
  • Bramford Way
  • Sproughton
  • A1071
  • A1214
  • A137
  • West End Road
  • Bridge Street
  • Haven Marina
