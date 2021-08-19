Published: 4:30 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 5:00 PM August 19, 2021

Work to pedestrianise the waterfront has started outside the Ashton's building. - Credit: David Vincent

Work to turn Ipswich Waterfront into a permanent pedestrianised area from the Old Custom House to the main University of Suffolk building is now underway.

Paving work has started at the Ashton's building and it is due to continue along in front of restaurants, pubs, hotels and cafes which face the wet dock and marina.

By turning this into a permanent paved area, there are hopes more outdoor tables will be set up by the cafes and bars facing on to it.

The road was originally closed to motor traffic at the start of the first lockdown last year, with the aim of encouraging more people to walk or cycle in the area.

A consultation process earlier in the summer persuaded the county council to make the change permanent - and the work to do that has now started and should be finished within the next few months.