News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Work starts on Ipswich Waterfront pedestrianisation

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:30 PM August 19, 2021    Updated: 5:00 PM August 19, 2021
Waterfront work

Work to pedestrianise the waterfront has started outside the Ashton's building. - Credit: David Vincent

Work to turn Ipswich Waterfront into a permanent pedestrianised area from the Old Custom House to the main University of Suffolk building is now underway.

Paving work has started at the Ashton's building and it is due to continue along in front of restaurants, pubs, hotels and cafes which face the wet dock and marina.

By turning this into a permanent paved area, there are hopes more outdoor tables will be set up by the cafes and bars facing on to it.

The road was originally closed to motor traffic at the start of the first lockdown last year, with the aim of encouraging more people to walk or cycle in the area.

A consultation process earlier in the summer persuaded the county council to make the change permanent - and the work to do that has now started and should be finished within the next few months.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Waterfront
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The roundabout connecting Nacton Road, the Ravesnwood estate and Ransomes

Suffolk County Council

Fresh £5million bid to be made to solve Ipswich roundabout congestion

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the Ipswich waterfront this afternoon 

Suffolk Live | Video

Emergency services attend incident on Waterfront after concerns for safety

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Brookes appeared before Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man jailed for looking after £100k of cocaine

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
The air ambulance landed on the green in Bonny Crescent on Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Man arrested and woman in hospital after air ambulance lands in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon