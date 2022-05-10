Where are there temporary traffic lights in Ipswich?

Temporary traffic lights have been popping up across Ipswich recently - Credit: ARCHANT

A number of temporary traffic lights have been put in place across Ipswich at the moment, which is causing some frustration among residents.

Here is a list of just some of the temporary traffic lights that are currently affecting traffic in the town this week:

Norwich Road

Multi-way traffic lights will be in place in Norwich Road between Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13 while Suffolk County Council carry out essential roadworks.

Stoke Park Drive

Multi-way traffic lights will be in place in Stoke Park Drive until May 27 while City Fibre carry out roadworks.

Bramford Road

Anglian Water is carrying out roadworks in Bramford Road between Thursday, May 12 and Monday, May 16.

During this time there will be temporary traffic lights in place.

Clapgate Lane

City Fibre is carrying out roadworks which require multi-way traffic lights until May 17.

Handford Road

Two-way traffic signals are in place in Handford Road until May 18 while roadworks are carried out by Suffolk County Council.

Brunswick Road

Cadent is carrying out emergency roadworks in Brunswick Road which means temporary traffic lights will be in place until Friday, May 13.

Tamline Road

Tamline Road will have temporary traffic lights until tomorrow, Wednesday, May 11 while Anglian Water carries out essential roadworks.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



