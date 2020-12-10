Published: 2:19 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 7:10 PM December 10, 2020

Trains were halted over fears of a gas leak at John Lewis on Futura Park, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Futura Park branch of John Lewis in Ipswich has re-opened following reports of a potential gas leak.

Emergency services were called to the shop on Thursday afternoon to a potential gas leak from a ruptured pipe.

Network Rail was forced to suspend all trains passing near the store on the Felixstowe line as a result of the leak.

A rail replacement bus service was in operation until 6pm, when the line re-opened.

It is believed customers and staff were evacuated from the store and nearby DFS offered shelter to those needing it.

You may also want to watch:

Engineers from Cadent Gas were called to the scene and have taken over from fire crews, which stayed on standby.

The store is understood to have re-opened around 5.30pm.

No casualties have been reported.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called shortly before 1.30pm today, by the fire service, following reports of a gas leak at Waitrose, in Futura Park.

"A cordon has been put in place. Police are assisting with traffic control."

A customer of Waitrose said an alarm was raised inside the store and that people sought shelter in DFS.