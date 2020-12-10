Shop re-opens after fears of gas leak at John Lewis
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The Futura Park branch of John Lewis in Ipswich has re-opened following reports of a potential gas leak.
Emergency services were called to the shop on Thursday afternoon to a potential gas leak from a ruptured pipe.
Network Rail was forced to suspend all trains passing near the store on the Felixstowe line as a result of the leak.
A rail replacement bus service was in operation until 6pm, when the line re-opened.
It is believed customers and staff were evacuated from the store and nearby DFS offered shelter to those needing it.
Engineers from Cadent Gas were called to the scene and have taken over from fire crews, which stayed on standby.
The store is understood to have re-opened around 5.30pm.
No casualties have been reported.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called shortly before 1.30pm today, by the fire service, following reports of a gas leak at Waitrose, in Futura Park.
"A cordon has been put in place. Police are assisting with traffic control."
A customer of Waitrose said an alarm was raised inside the store and that people sought shelter in DFS.