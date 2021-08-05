A14 at Felixstowe reopens after broken down van causes delays

Updated

Published: 8:16 AM August 5, 2021 Updated: 8:42 AM August 5, 2021

There were delays on the A14 at Felixstowe caused by a broken down van - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 at Felixstowe has reopened after a broken down van caused disruption for motorists.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had recovered the vehicle, which was blocking the A14 at Trinity Avenue on junction 61 eastbound today.

To get to Morrison's and Bloomfield Road, drivers were advised to stay in lane two at 7.46am.

Police said the road reopened at 8.10am.

#a14 Trinity Ave just off junction 61 eastbound, currently closed while recovery deal with a broken down 🚛.



Please avoid



Vehicles are able to come off and still go to Morrison’s and get to Bloomfield Road, you need to stay in lane 2. pic.twitter.com/5NMenc4HyZ — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) August 5, 2021

Traffic is still moving very slowly in the area, according to AA Roadwatch.