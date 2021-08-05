Updated
A14 at Felixstowe reopens after broken down van causes delays
Published: 8:16 AM August 5, 2021 Updated: 8:42 AM August 5, 2021
The A14 at Felixstowe has reopened after a broken down van caused disruption for motorists.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had recovered the vehicle, which was blocking the A14 at Trinity Avenue on junction 61 eastbound today.
To get to Morrison's and Bloomfield Road, drivers were advised to stay in lane two at 7.46am.
Police said the road reopened at 8.10am.
Traffic is still moving very slowly in the area, according to AA Roadwatch.
