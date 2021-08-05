News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Updated

A14 at Felixstowe reopens after broken down van causes delays

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:16 AM August 5, 2021    Updated: 8:42 AM August 5, 2021
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGL

There were delays on the A14 at Felixstowe caused by a broken down van - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The A14 at Felixstowe has reopened after a broken down van caused disruption for motorists.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said it had recovered the vehicle, which was blocking the A14 at Trinity Avenue on junction 61 eastbound today. 

To get to Morrison's and Bloomfield Road, drivers were advised to stay in lane two at 7.46am. 

Police said the road reopened at 8.10am. 

Traffic is still moving very slowly in the area, according to AA Roadwatch. 

You may also want to watch:

A14
Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff at Luna Bar was attacked by a customer

Ipswich bar forced to close early after staff attacked

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary

Suffolk Live

Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich man Ashmar Levy jailed for attacking teenage girl with saucepan and meat cleaver

Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed for attacking teenage girl with meat cleaver

Jane Hunt

person
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus