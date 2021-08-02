Delays after car crashes into level crossing
- Credit: Google Maps
Greater Anglia train services between Ipswich and Needham Market have been delayed after a car crashed into a level crossing.
The collision happened at some point in the early hours of the morning at the level crossing in Gipping Road, between Great Blakenham and Claydon.
Police were made aware of the crash just after 5am, although it is believed the collision happened some time earlier.
Network Rail crews are currently on scene carrying out repairs to the crossing.
It is currently causing up to 12 minutes of delays on trains, which now have to run at a reduced speed.
Disruption is expected until further notice.
A statement on the Greater Anglia website read: "Due to a road vehicle hitting level crossing barriers between Ipswich and Needham Market trains have to run at reduced speed.
"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."
