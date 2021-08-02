News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays after car crashes into level crossing

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:49 AM August 2, 2021    Updated: 8:24 AM August 2, 2021
Network Rail crews are at the scene of the collision between Claydon and Great Blakenham

Network Rail crews are at the scene of the collision between Claydon and Great Blakenham - Credit: Google Maps

Greater Anglia train services between Ipswich and Needham Market have been delayed after a car crashed into a level crossing.

The collision happened at some point in the early hours of the morning at the level crossing in Gipping Road, between Great Blakenham and Claydon.

Police were made aware of the crash just after 5am, although it is believed the collision happened some time earlier.

Network Rail crews are currently on scene carrying out repairs to the crossing.

It is currently causing up to 12 minutes of delays on trains, which now have to run at a reduced speed.

Disruption is expected until further notice.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website read: "Due to a road vehicle hitting level crossing barriers between Ipswich and Needham Market trains have to run at reduced speed.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Road reopens after crash in Ipswich street
  2. 2 Man in his 80s seriously injured after crash near Copdock
  3. 3 Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?
  1. 4 People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune
  2. 5 60 sausage dogs enjoy picnic in Ipswich's Christchurch Park
  3. 6 Mapped: Suffolk postcodes with lowest level of Covid cases
  4. 7 Man arrested over Cardinal Park stabbing
  5. 8 Revealed: Suffolk's most viewed homes for sale in July
  6. 9 Did you go to Ipswich's Festival of Wheels? Spot yourself in our gallery
  7. 10 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
Claydon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An area of Cardinal Park in Ipswich remains cordoned off as police investigate the scene of a stabbi

Suffolk Live

Man left with life-changing injuries following stabbing in Ipswich

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Cardinal park stabbing

Cardinal Park | Video

Cardinal Park taped off as man suffers stab wounds

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
An army helicopter has landed in a field in Nacton after developing a fault

Suffolk Live

Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lucy Storey has opened the zero-waste shop Lucy's Unwrapped & Refill in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich. 

Environment News | Video

Mum opens eco-friendly refill store thanks to savings and public donations

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon