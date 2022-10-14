Road closed as emergency services attend crash

A road in a village near Ipswich is currently closed - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A road in a village just outside Ipswich is currently closed after a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Somersham Road in Great Blakenham just after 5.55pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers were called to a one-vehicle crash.

The road is currently closed near the junction of Valley Road, the spokeswoman added.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while emergency services attend the crash.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are slight delays in the area.