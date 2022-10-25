News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Three-vehicle crash blocks busy Ipswich Road

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:14 PM October 25, 2022
London Road is partly blocked after a three-vehicle crash at the junction with Robin Drive

London Road is partly blocked after a three-vehicle crash at the junction with Robin Drive - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road has been partly blocked after a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Police were called just after 11.20am today, October 25, to London Road at the junction with Robin Drive.

According to Suffolk police, the road is partly blocked by emergency service vehicles.

An ambulance crew is in attendance and one person is understood to have suffered minor injuries.

Recovery vehicles are on the scene of the crash.

