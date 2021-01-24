Speed limit sign work on Orwell Bridge to start
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Long-anticipated work to introduce new temporary speed limits on the Orwell Bridge - which will allow the bridge to stay safely open more often during high winds - will begin tomorrow.
The installation of new electronic signs to display speed limits, which can be changed depending on the wind speed, starts on Monday and is expected to last seven weeks.
Currently, the speed limit for traffic travelling over the bridge is 60mph and is lowered to 50mph during high winds. However, the new system will see the limit dropped to 40mph when wind speeds are between 45-60mph.
MORE: Work to begin on new Orwell Bridge speed limits for high winds
The upgrades are part of a series of measures being taken to improve the resilience of the Orwell Bridge and the £1.7million project is backed by the findings from a year-long aerodynamic study of the bridge by City University of London.
At key stages, the work will require complete closures or a reduction to the number of traffic lanes open.
You may also want to watch:
The A14 eastbound from junction 55 to junction 58 will be closed overnight from 9pm to 5am for five nights, from March 1 to 5.
The A14 westbound will also be closed from junction 58 to junction 55 overnight from 9pm to 5am for five nights, from March 8 to 12.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to Ipswich's 'best-loved shopkeeper' Hajara 'Sid' Singh
- 2 Ipswich woman who was 'too big' to operate on loses 8 stone after health scare
- 3 Jailed in Suffolk: See the faces of the criminals locked up this week
- 4 New Aldi store takes shape near Morrisons in Ipswich
- 5 Suffolk and Essex on standby for snow
- 6 These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising
- 7 Firefighters issue warning after wood burner fire almost spreads across house
- 8 More than 1,700 Covid patients now discharged from hospitals
- 9 Ipswich Town supporters group post mock front page outside Portman Road, calling for Lambert to go
- 10 Martlesham man caught with indecent images for second time