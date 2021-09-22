Lane of A12 at Copdock Interchange blocked after lorry breaks down

Published: 8:34 AM September 22, 2021

A lane of the A12 approaching the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich has been blocked (file photo) - Credit: Picture: ALEXANDER SMITH

A lane of the A12 approaching the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich has been blocked after a lorry broke down.

The HGV broke down in the first lane of the northbound carriageway shortly after 8am, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed officers had been dispatched to the scene as the vehicle awaits recovery.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues are building on the northbound carriageway in rush hour as workers head to the office.