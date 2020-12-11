News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Lorry fire causing congestion on A14 at Claydon

Michael Steward

Published: 1:10 PM December 11, 2020   
A lorry fire is causing tailbacks on the A14 (stock image) - Credit: Andrew Partridge

A lorry fire has forced the closure of one lane on the A14 this afternoon. 

Three fire crews, two from Ipswich and one from Needham Market, were called to a vehicle fire on the A14 westbound at Junction 52 (Claydon) at 12.12pm today. 

The entry ramp is closed along with one lane heading towards Bury St Edmunds, and there is a build-up of traffic in the area. 



