Lorry fire causing congestion on A14 at Claydon

Published: 1:10 PM December 11, 2020

A lorry fire is causing tailbacks on the A14 (stock image) - Credit: Andrew Partridge

A lorry fire has forced the closure of one lane on the A14 this afternoon.

Three fire crews, two from Ipswich and one from Needham Market, were called to a vehicle fire on the A14 westbound at Junction 52 (Claydon) at 12.12pm today.

The entry ramp is closed along with one lane heading towards Bury St Edmunds, and there is a build-up of traffic in the area.







