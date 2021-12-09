Delays across Orwell Bridge after lorry sheds load

One lane on the Orwell bridge is closed after a lorry shed its load - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A lorry has shed its load resulting in the closure of one lane of the Orwell Bridge.

The lorry was crossing the bridge shortly before 8.50am this morning and shed rubble and soil across the road.

Rubble is scattered across the road from the middle of the bridge as far as Wherstead junction.

Clumps of soil from the lorry shed has scattered further down the road.

Suffolk police have closed a lane of the road.

Traffic is building with queues starting from the Shell garage back to the Orwell truck stop say a police spokesman.

National Highways have been called to respond to the incident.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

