Ipswich Star

Lorry crashes into traffic lights near Felixstowe park

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:40 PM August 9, 2021   
Suffolk police are currently at a crash on A154 Langer Road 

Suffolk police are currently at a crash on A154 Langer Road - Credit: Google Street View

A lorry has crashed into a traffic light column in Felixstowe, causing major delays for drivers. 

The traffic light came crashing down across the A154 Langer Road, at the junction with Beach Station Road, near to Langer Park.

Suffolk police were called at 3.54pm today and officers remain at the scene but believe there are no injuries as a result of the crash.

According to AA Roadwatch there is a build-up of traffic in the area. 

