Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge

Published: 5:48 PM October 5, 2021

A lorry got stuck under Sproughton bridge in Ipswich - Credit: Bryan Betts

A lorry became stuck in a flood under a bridge in Ipswich this afternoon, causing delays to motorists.

The truck was stuck under the Sproughton Road bridge in the town.

The artic lorry caused delays to motorists as it became stuck under Sproughton Road bridge - Credit: Bryan Betts

Flooding has caused problems on the roads across Suffolk after a night of heavy rain for the county.

A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk after heavy rain overnight — with river levels likely to remain high throughout the day.

Although the lorry has now been recovered, the road remains flooded.

The lorry has been recovered but the road is still flooded - Credit: Paul Geater

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.