Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge
Published: 5:48 PM October 5, 2021
- Credit: Bryan Betts
A lorry became stuck in a flood under a bridge in Ipswich this afternoon, causing delays to motorists.
The truck was stuck under the Sproughton Road bridge in the town.
Flooding has caused problems on the roads across Suffolk after a night of heavy rain for the county.
A flood alert has been issued for parts of Suffolk after heavy rain overnight — with river levels likely to remain high throughout the day.
Although the lorry has now been recovered, the road remains flooded.
