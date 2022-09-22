News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man charged after motorcyclist dies in A14 crash outside Ipswich

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:04 AM September 22, 2022
Updated: 10:07 AM September 22, 2022
A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on the A14 outside Ipswich

A man has been charged following a crash on the A14 that killed a motorcyclist - Credit: Google Maps

A 33-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the A14 near Ipswich.

Police were called shortly after 6am on Wednesday to calls of a crash.

The incident involved a motorcyclist and a lorry on the eastbound carriageway between Sproughton and the Copdock Interchange.

Emergency services attended but the motorcyclist, a 61-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergejs Baikovs, of Tattershall Road in Boston, Lincolnshire, was subsequently arrested and taken to Martlesham police station for questioning.

He has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

