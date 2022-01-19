Man dies following single vehicle crash near Ipswich
A man in his 40s has dies following a single vehicle crash in Great Bealings.
Emergency services were called to the crash in the B1079, near Blunt's Wood at about 2.35pm yesterday, Tuesday, January 18, to reports of a single vehicle crash.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were also in attendance to the incident, where a white KIA left the road and collided with a tree.
"The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle – a man aged in his 40s – sustained life threatening injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where he sadly died this morning, Wednesday, January 19.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle immediately prior to the collision, or who was driving in the area and has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.
"Police would particularly like to locate the driver of an orange or bronze-coloured hatchback-style car seen driving in the area around the time of the collision and may have vital information that may assist with police enquiries."
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 156 of January 18.
Most Read
- 1 First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening
- 2 Push for 4 day work week in Suffolk after company's profits soar 200%
- 3 Star Suffolk breakfast blogger reveals her favourite food around Ipswich
- 4 Open day for Ipswich pub on sale for £300,000
- 5 ‘I’ve got no life’ - Ipswich woman's agony as she waits for operation
- 6 Woman who claimed council tax support had income of £100k per year
- 7 Man with learning difficulties will not go to prison for sex offence
- 8 Wahoo skating shop moving from Ipswich to Woodbridge
- 9 Hunt for Vicky's killer continues nearly six months after suspect arrested
- 10 Drug dealer found with cannabis, 133 tablets and cash jailed