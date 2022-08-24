News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Man in hospital with serious injuries after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:26 AM August 24, 2022
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14.

Emergency services were called at 8.46pm on Tuesday following reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 52 at Claydon and 54 outside Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Needham Market and Stowmarket attended.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, had to be extracted from the vehicle.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between while a collision investigation took place and to allow for recovery of the vehicles, reopening at about 8am this morning.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are also appealing for anyone who was driving along the A14 between Claydon and Sproughton prior to the incident and has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the roads and armed policing team at police headquarters in Martlesham, quoting reference 54438/22.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The crash happened in Mepal Road, Sutton

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich man seriously injured after three-vehicle crash which killed driver

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Felixstowe docks workers protest outside the gates over pay PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Port of Felixstowe

Strike action begins at Port of Felixstowe

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge Road East outside Ipswich Hospital will close for a week

Suffolk Live News

Busy road outside Ipswich Hospital to close for a week for repairs

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A road has been blocked following a crash between a car and a van in Felixstowe

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road blocked after car and van crash in Felixstowe

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon