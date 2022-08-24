Man in hospital with serious injuries after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich

Breaking

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A14.

Emergency services were called at 8.46pm on Tuesday following reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between junction 52 at Claydon and 54 outside Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Needham Market and Stowmarket attended.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, had to be extracted from the vehicle.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital with serious injuries.

The eastbound carriageway was closed between while a collision investigation took place and to allow for recovery of the vehicles, reopening at about 8am this morning.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are also appealing for anyone who was driving along the A14 between Claydon and Sproughton prior to the incident and has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the roads and armed policing team at police headquarters in Martlesham, quoting reference 54438/22.