News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Man taken to hospital after crash near Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:09 PM March 25, 2022
The incident happened in Clarkson Street, Ipswich

The incident happened in Clarkson Street, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash near Ipswich town centre.

The incident, which involved two cars, happened in Clarkson Street, off Norwich Road, shortly before 1.30pm today.

One man suffered an injury to his foot and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was not closed at any time. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

NEWNHAM court police incident Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Helicopter search for man in balaclava following serious assault

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Lawrence Bugeja admitted controlling and coercive behaviour and criminal damage at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich Crown Court

Woman, 70, denies running Ipswich brothel

Jane Hunt

person
The Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront won Best High Volume New Housing Development Award at the Local A

Ipswich Waterfront

Driving instructor hits out at £170 fine after Winerack wait

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak with in connection with an incident in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

CCTV appeal after 'incident' in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon