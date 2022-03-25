Man taken to hospital after crash near Ipswich town centre

The incident happened in Clarkson Street, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash near Ipswich town centre.

The incident, which involved two cars, happened in Clarkson Street, off Norwich Road, shortly before 1.30pm today.

One man suffered an injury to his foot and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was not closed at any time.

