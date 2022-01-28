46-year-old man who died in Great Bealings crash named

A 46-year-old man who died after single vehicle crash in Great Bealings has been named - Credit: Archant

A 46-year-old man who died after a single-vehicle crash in Great Bealings has been named.

Police were called to the crash on the B1079 at about 2.35pm on Tuesday, January 18 after a white Kia Ceed left the road and collided with a tree.

The ambulance service, air ambulance and a volunteer paramedic from Suffolk Accident Rescue Service were also called to the incident.

The driver of the vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where he died the following morning, Wednesday, January 19.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, the man has been provisionally identified as Stephen Sugg, from Saxmundham.

Police are still asking anyone with any information or who witnessed the crash to contact them quoting the reference: CAD 156 of January 18.