Controversial Ipswich traffic calming chicane to be scrapped

A controversial chicane designed to slow traffic in an Ipswich road will be scrapped, after frustrated residents launched a petition to get rid of it.

More than 140 neighbours signed the petition calling for the Maryon Road traffic calming measure, near Gainsborough Sports Centre and Ipswich Academy, to go.

Deliver driver Ben Hall, who started the petition, claimed the constant build-up of cars queuing to get through the chicane blocked people from getting out of their driveways.

Paul West, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for Ipswich, operational highways and flooding, has now confirmed the chicane will be removed at the same time as drainage improvement works between Nacton Road and Maybury Road.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, who has been campaigning for the chicane's removal, said: "The body of work is scheduled to start in the next couple of weeks and will be finished by the end of October.

"It will also see the replacing of damaged kerbing, the widening of selected driveway accesses and the reseeding the grass verges."

Liz Harsant, Conservative county councillor for the Gainsborough division, is using about £5,000 from her locality budget to help pay for the works.

She said it was galling that she had to use part of her budget for the works - but believes residents will be "really pleased" to see the traffic calming measure go.

The work is expected to take some time, because of electrical cables nearby.

However, Ms Harsant believes residents will be "understanding".

Martin Cook, Labour borough councillor for Gainsborough, said he had also been calling for the change for some time.

His previous intervention sparked a war of words with Mr Hunt, who accused Labour of trying to score political points over the issue.

"We finally got the result residents have been crying out for," Mr Cook said.

"In the end, that’s all that matters."

It is hoped that removing the chicane at the same time as the drainage works will limit disruption to residents.

"The road hump will be reinstated as part of the road resurfacing works, which is currently planned for October 2021," Mr West added.