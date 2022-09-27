Driver uninjured after Mercedes crashes into railings in Ipswich

The Mercedes crashed into railings in Vernon Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A driver avoided injury after a Mercedes crashed into railings in a busy road in Ipswich.

The incident happened near the East of England Co-op store in Vernon Street, near Stoke Bridge, shortly after 1.30pm on Monday.

The black Mercedes ploughed into the metal railings, leaving the front of the vehicle wrecked.

Police blocked the road for several hours while the car was recovered, adding to the traffic issues caused by the Orwell Bridge closure on the same afternoon.

The road closure contributed to the traffic issues in Ipswich on Monday afternoon - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the driver of the vehicle was left uninjured in the incident.

The metal railings have since been replaced by temporary plastic bollards.