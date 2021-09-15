Roadworks held up by parked Mini
Highways workers have not been able to resurface part of an Ipswich street, due to a car being parked on the side of the road.
Neighbours in Holbrook Road, near Landseer Park, say a red Mini Cooper has been parked on the pavement for several weeks.
They added that attempts to contact the vehicle's owner had so far been unsuccessful.
Suffolk Highways, which manages the county's road network, has been told about the car but has no power to remove it.
A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: "Prior to all planned roadworks, advanced information signs are placed out at the site location to provide as much notice as possible. This is usually two weeks before the start date.
"The aim of the signs is to allow road users and residents to make alternative access arrangements, including parking.
"During the work, if alternative parking has not be located, our teams will make direct contact with the vehicle owners to temporarily relocate their vehicle in order for the works to be completed.
"Cooperation during our time on site is welcomed to allow the works to be completed and cleared as quickly and safely as possible."