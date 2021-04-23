Moped and car collide at Wherstead
Published: 6:10 PM April 23, 2021
A moped and a car collided just outside Ipswich on Friday afternoon.
Police were called shortly after 3.05pm to reports of a collision on the A137 at Wherstead near the Alton Business Centre.
The East of England Ambulance service was called to the scene.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the moped rider was believed to have suffered minor injuries.
Recovery vehicles were called to the scene.
