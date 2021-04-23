News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Moped and car collide at Wherstead

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:10 PM April 23, 2021   
The collision happened on the A137 at Wherstead

The collision happened on the A137 at Wherstead

A moped and a car collided just outside Ipswich on Friday afternoon. 

Police were called shortly after 3.05pm to reports of a collision on the A137 at Wherstead near the Alton Business Centre.

The East of England Ambulance service was called to the scene. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the moped rider was believed to have suffered minor injuries. 

Recovery vehicles were called to the scene. 

