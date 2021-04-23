Published: 6:10 PM April 23, 2021

The collision happened on the A137 at Wherstead - Credit: Google Maps

A moped and a car collided just outside Ipswich on Friday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 3.05pm to reports of a collision on the A137 at Wherstead near the Alton Business Centre.

The East of England Ambulance service was called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the moped rider was believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Recovery vehicles were called to the scene.