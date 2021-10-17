Slip road blocked after A14 motorbike accident

Published: 9:54 AM October 17, 2021

A motorbike has crashed on the off ramp of the a14 at junction 67 near Felixstowe - Credit: Google

A motorcyclist was checked over by paramedics after an accident on the A14 near Felixstowe this morning.

The accident happened on the eastbound carriageway, close to the Dock Spur roundabout, at 6.25am and only the single motorbike was involved.

The ambulance service attended the scene to check over the rider, who they were not found to have any serious injuries.

Highways attended to deal with a fuel spill suspected to have caused the accident and the exit slip road at junction 61 is partially blocked but traffic is still moving.