Published: 1:13 PM July 20, 2021

A car and motorbike have been in collision in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, near the junction with Hawthorn Drive. (File image) - Credit: Google

A motorcycle and car were involved in a collision in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich, today.

Police were called at 11.45am to the two-vehicle crash, which happened just past the junction with Hawthorn Drive.

A spokesman said an ambulance had been called, but injuries were not believed to be serious.

The road is partly blocked on one side, but traffic is able to pass.