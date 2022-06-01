News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing into Ipswich School gates

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:16 PM June 1, 2022
A motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital after crashing into the gates of Ipswich School in Anglesea Road

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital after crashing into the gates of Ipswich School in Anglesea Road - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after crashing into the front gates of Ipswich School.

The single-vehicle incident happened at about 3.35pm on Saturday in Anglesea Road, Suffolk police said.

A red Honda motorcycle travelled up Berners Street towards Anglesea Road, before crashing into the metal gates of Ipswich School across the junction.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening at the time.

His condition is now described as stable.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses, including anyone who may have seen the motorbike being ridden in the vicinity of Berners Street and Civic Drive prior to the crash.

Any motorists with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who were driving in the area at the time are asked to review the footage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man pleads guilty to killing of Ipswich grandfather nearly four years ago
  2. 2 Residents in rat run streets call for 'roadblock' to stop drivers' shortcut
  3. 3 Lane blocked on A14 after three-vehicle crash
  1. 4 Plans for 45-space lorry park near Ipswich submitted
  2. 5 Five vehicles damaged after man seen trying door handles in Ipswich street
  3. 6 WATCH: Lorry stuck on back wheels while carrying out roadworks near Ipswich
  4. 7 Police hunting 33-year-old man after assault in Ipswich
  5. 8 When will the Red Arrows fly over Suffolk again this week?
  6. 9 Two Suffolk pubs shortlisted for prestigious regional award
  7. 10 Delays on A14 at Felixstowe after lorry and car crash

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Roads & Armed Policing Team Suffolk police, quoting reference 32849/22.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Smoke billowing from the house fire in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Serious fire breaks out at home in Ipswich residential street

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Police are reminding people to only call them in an emergency

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A home that was destroyed in a fire was being used as a cannabis farm

Suffolk Live News

House destroyed in fire was being used as cannabis farm

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk man has been given a suspended prison sentence for fraudulent and unfair trading

Suffolk Live News

Felixstowe builder who carried out unsafe work to pay £28k in compensation

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon