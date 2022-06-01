Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crashing into Ipswich School gates
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after crashing into the front gates of Ipswich School.
The single-vehicle incident happened at about 3.35pm on Saturday in Anglesea Road, Suffolk police said.
A red Honda motorcycle travelled up Berners Street towards Anglesea Road, before crashing into the metal gates of Ipswich School across the junction.
The rider of the motorcycle was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance with injuries that were considered to be life-threatening at the time.
His condition is now described as stable.
Police would like to hear from any witnesses, including anyone who may have seen the motorbike being ridden in the vicinity of Berners Street and Civic Drive prior to the crash.
Any motorists with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who were driving in the area at the time are asked to review the footage.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Roads & Armed Policing Team Suffolk police, quoting reference 32849/22.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.