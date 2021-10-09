Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash near Ipswich

Published: 5:23 PM October 9, 2021

The crash happened in Levington, near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been left with suspected life-changing injuries following a crash in a village near Ipswich.

The incident happened in Bridge Road, Levington at around 3.30pm on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the motorcyclist had been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The motorcyclist is believed to have suffered life-changing injuries, the spokesman added.